Nagorno-Karabakh: Bundestag spoke in favor of Germany’s participation in a peaceful settlement

Germany should actively participate in the peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh and contribute to the establishment of peaceful and equal relations between the inhabitants of this region. This follows from the statement of the ruling “grand coalition”, supported on Thursday, November 26, by the majority of the Bundestag deputies.



Among other things, the document says that Turkey is pursuing a policy in the Caucasus that does not contribute to the processes of peaceful settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh at the diplomatic level. “Instead, Turkey, with the help of separate agreements with Russia, is trying to promote the interests of individual parties in the region,” the Grand Coalition believes. Bundestag deputies urge both Ankara and Moscow not to use third countries to achieve their political interests.

Conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh



The conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region erupted with renewed vigor at the end of September 2020, when large-scale hostilities began there.



Their participants were Azerbaijan, on the one hand, and Armenia, together with the army of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR), on the other. On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as well as the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin signed a statement on a complete ceasefire and all hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Peace conditions in Nagorno-Karabakh



This document assumes that the units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia stop at their positions. For Yerevan, this means a significant loss of influence in the region.



In addition, the agreement provides for the deployment of Russian peacekeepers along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the corridor connecting Karabakh with Armenia, as well as control over the implementation of transport links in the region by the border service of the Russian FSB.

