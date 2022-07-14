Murad Papazyan “Pashinyan should rest, everything does not revolve around him, he is a temporary leader, statehood is permanent. Video

On the air of 168TV, Murad Papazyan presented the details of how he was denied entry to RA at the “Zvartnots” airport early this morning,

which law enforcement agencies met him and what were the reasons. Papazyan said that officials came to him at the passport control section at Zvartnots Airport (National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia – A.M.) and made calls back and forth for almost 30 minutes, officials came and went and did not clearly explain to him what the problem was. in connection with his entry into the Republic of Armenia.

“I asked what is the problem, is there a problem, but they did not give me an explanation, then they escorted me to a separate room, where I waited for 1 hour without a passport, and then they took me to the transit zone, there I realized that there is a risk of being denied entry Armenia: It was the NSS officials who contacted me there, I asked 20 times: if there is a problem, what is the problem, tell me, they didn’t give me any information, and after 3.5 hours I found out that I was banned from entering Armenia,

persona no in Armenia I am grata,” Mourad Papazyan said with regret, continuing that he was told exactly that entry was prohibited, and it was decided by the Government, and he must return to Paris, because he cannot enter within the borders of the Republic of Armenia. According to the assessment of the French-Armenian figure, they behaved quite harshly, in an uneducated manner. According to him, there was no other place to talk, and he was taken to the plane, informed Air France officials about the situation. “Air France officials came to me, I explained to them, of course, there was no problem, the French police met me outside the plane, they greeted me with sympathy, because they know me, they know who I am, what my role is in France for the benefit of Armenia, for the benefit of French-Armenians relations, for the benefit of Artsakh, for the benefit of Armenian Nationality, it is really a shame. My heart is disturbed that there are such authorities in Armenia that are opening a gap between Armenia and the Diaspora, that today is my paraga, but tomorrow it may be another paraga, a figure like me, who has defended Armenia internationally, Artsakh, Armenian Dat has been with different presidents of France, with different ministers, with all political classes, and today Nikol Pashinyan’s regime forbids me from entering Armenia. I don’t know why, but I’m very curious to know. But it means that they want to weaken Diaspora-Armenia relations, and by weakening Diaspora-Armenia relations, they weaken both Diaspora and Armenia,” said Papazyan. The French-Armenian figure of the Diaspora calls what happened to him a political decision. “I applied to the French Embassy in Yerevan and said that it is their duty to ask the RA Foreign Ministry, because when a French citizen is removed from the country in this way, there must be a reason. Armenia is not Nikol Pashinyan’s home, there are laws, there are international laws, there must be a reason to expel a citizen: either the passport is fake, or he does not have a visa, or it is a problem for the country’s security, there must be a reason. Treating a citizen of a friendly country like that is a serious matter, a serious mistake, I don’t think that Pashinyan took this into account by blacklisting me. I know that I am persona non grata in Turkey and Azerbaijan, but I never imagined that one day I will be persona non grata in Armenia. Indeed. “I am in danger every day from Turkey and Azerbaijanis in France, because I am a politician and a member of the Armenian National Party, but I would never have imagined that any leadership in Armenia would behave in this way towards me,” said Papazyan. He mentioned that Nikol Pashinyan has a problem with the opposition and he does not tolerate the existence of the opposition in Armenia and the Diaspora, he wants to punish the opposition both in Armenia and in the Diaspora. “Nikol Pashinyan should relax a little, everything does not revolve around him, he should know this, he is a temporary leader, and the country, statehood is permanent,” said Murad Papazyan, adding that the RA authorities only serve their interests, their they want to settle scores, take revenge, but this does not strengthen Armenia. During the interview, Murad Papazyan also talked about Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo’s visit to Armenia in May. By the way, Murad Papazyan was also part of Hidalgo’s delegation, because of whose presence, according to Papazyan, Nikol Pashinyan refused to meet the mayor of Paris. Papazyan also spoke about Anna Hakobyan’s visit to Nice and her contacts with pro-Turkish circles. We suggest you get to know the details through the video.