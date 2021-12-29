Military analyst: Capitulator Pashinyan statements on handing over Karabakh were absolutely predictable

YEREVAN. – The statements by the prime minister of Armenia, capitulator Nikol Pashinyan, about handing over Karabakh were absolutely predictable. It is quite expected that one day he will make an argument on handing over Karabakh to the enemy. Military analyst Davit Jamalyan told this to a press conference Wednesday.

At the same time, the analyst stated that the notion of handing over Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) had appeared in Armenia’s information field much earlier, and it was generated by Pashinyan’s supporters, as well as members of his political team.

“This notion has been voiced by people who had neither a[n] [approval] rating nor a reputation. They simply had nothing to lose. They threw that notion into the public masses, and after a while, Pashinyan himself started to develop it through various kinds of manipulations,” Jamalyan said.

Also, he strongly criticized PM Pashinyan’s statements regarding the inevitability of Karabakh being included in Azerbaijan.

“All this is a lie. Who do you have to be to lie so brazenly?” the military analyst asked.