Mikayel Minasyan: Armenia’s NSS chief ‘pays secret visit to Baku’ ahead of Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

The director of Armenia’s National Security Service has paid a secret visit to Azerbaijan ahead of the upcoming meeting of the Armenian prime minister and Azerbaijani president, former Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See Mikayel Minasyan said on Monday.

“After the meeting in Moscow, Director of the National Security Service (NSS) Armen Abazyan, along with his Azeri counterpart and a number of other suspicious persons from Nikol’s government having ties with the Azerbaijani side, has been secretly sent to Baku ahead of the Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting slated for January 11,” he wrote on Telegram.

“He has the task of writing down and fixing all the shameful concessions and losses that have already been made on the basis of verbal arrangements, as well as making commitments for further concessions.

“Let me remind all the supporters of Nikol [Pashinyan], including the director of the National Security Service, that as a result of your rule we have lost the homeland.

“As a result of your adventurism, thousands of patriots have been killed, and our soldiers being held in Baku are not returned to us even two months after the agreement on disgraceful capitulation you signed. Burn in hell, bastards!” Minasyan said.