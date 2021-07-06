“Master of the Duduk” Jivan Gasparyan passed away

People’s Artist of Armenia, world known musician and composer Jivan Gasparyan, who is internationally renowned “master of the Duduk,” passed away on Tuesday, the grandson of the musician Jivan Gasparyan junior shared the news on social media. “The world suffered an unimaginable loss this night. It is with deep sorrow to inform about this huge loss. Rest in peace and may the Lord keep your soul in lights” Gasparyan junior wrote on Facebook, sharing the photo of the musician.

Born in Solak, Armenia to parents from Mush, Gasparyan started to play duduk when he was six. In 1948, he became a soloist of the Armenian Song and Dance Popular Ensemble and the Yerevan Philharmonic Orchestra. He has won four medals at UNESCO worldwide competitions. In 1973 Gasparyan was awarded the honorary title People’s Artist of Armenia received the WOMEX (World Music Expo) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002.In 2006 he was nominated for Grammy awards for the Best Traditional World Music Album.

Throughout his career, Gasparyan has worked with musicians such as Brian Eno, David Sylvian, Peter Gabriel and Michael Brook, and has composed music for many Hollywood soundtrack films, including ‘The Siege’ and ‘Gladiator’.