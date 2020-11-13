Mass Exodus As Armenians Flee Nagorno-Karabakh

Scores of people were seen leaving the war-torn Nagorno-Karabakh region for Armenia’s capital, Yerevan, on November 11. The road they were taking passes through Kalbacar, a corridor formerly held by Armenia but now controlled by Azerbaijan under a new cease-fire deal brokered by Russia. Most of the people interviewed by RFE/RL said they were leaving Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia. While disappointment prevailed, some hoped that Yerevan would restore the territorial control it had before the deal.
