Mary Trump Sues Her Uncle President Trump—for Fraud cheating her out of family inheritance

President Donald Trump and his sibling were sued by their niece, who claims the family cheated her out of millions of dollars.

Mary Trump, whose best-selling memoir describes a deeply dysfunctional family, filed a suit in State Supreme Court in Manhattan accusing the president, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and their late brother Robert Trump of fraud and civil conspiracy, reported the New York Times.

In her memoir released earlier this year, Mary Trump, 55, wrote that, for the Trumps, “fraud was not just the family business—it was a way of life.”

“Rather than protect Mary’s interests, they designed and carried out a complex scheme to siphon funds away from her interests, conceal their grift, and deceive her about the true value of what she had inherited,” the lawsuit, first reported by The New York Times Thursday, says.