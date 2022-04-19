fbpx

Lilit Makunts secretly visited Los Angeles

According to our sources in the Armenian community of Los Angeles, a few days ago Lilit Makunts paid a secret visit to that city.

The visit was kept as secret as possible so that the representatives of the community could not organize protest actions against Makunts and her boss, Nikol Pashinyan. Makunts, who before the revolution did not do anything serious except take part in protests, are now very afraid of such actions. she tries her best to avoid such actions, which is why the embassy staff do their best to keep her in touch with the community.

A few days ago in Washington, Makunts tried to avoid the ARF youth, and the Artsakh flag, but the youth approached, shouting “traitor” and saying what they had to say.

