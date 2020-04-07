Levon Ter-Petrosyan, At the behest of the state of war, he has offered several steps to defuse the current “unnatural and dangerous” internal political situation.

Due to the epidemic, Armenia is in a state of war today, and much more serious and dangerous than during the traditional wars. In his article on Ilur.am, the first president of Armenia, head of the Armenian National Congress Leon Ter-Petrosyan wrote.

However, while the authorities are busy with almost all-day hard work, a huge army of unrecognized geniuses, provocateurs and villains, countless media outlets under the control of well-known forces and hundreds of fakes, in fact the second front of the war has opened against them, “said the first president.

According to him, in the face of various useful advice and constructive proposals, such hatred and enmity towards the authorities is sown that it raises serious doubts about the “friendship” of their authors.

Ter-Petrosyan has offered several steps to defuse the current “unnatural and dangerous” internal political situation.

To oblige the public by all means of propaganda and education to obey the instructions of the State of Emergency and the Minister of Health and to strictly follow their instructions. Stop the distrust and hatred of the authorities for propaganda and actions, leaving the issue of demanding accountability from them to the future. Not to express public advice and suggestions on anti-government measures and social issues arising from them, not publicly and demonstratively, but simply to address the barracks, creating a special group within it to study them and use them in case of expediency. Freeze the work of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into the Circumstances of the April War, which is causing excessive excitement in the already tense atmosphere of the country. To put an end to the unrest around the elections in Artsakh and to ensure the full control of the republic by the new bodies of the new government. To hope that the second and third presidents of Armenia will instruct the media outlets under their control to immediately stop their fierce struggle against the authorities, and that they will not miss this opportunity to behave like a state widow.

“In the end, it is not superfluous to mention that at the present crucial moment, anyone who hinders the authorities, does not support them and causes additional problems for them endangers not only the security of the country, but also the lives of those close to them. I believe in the common sense of our people and the ability to empathize many times during the ordeal, “he concluded.