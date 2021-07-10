Kocharyan lawyer insists on ‘enough grounds’ for revoking snap election results

A lawyer for second President Robert Kocharyan on Saturday shared his optimistic forecasts about the ongoing litigation challenging the results of last month’s snap parliamentary elections in Armenia.

In a speech at the Constitutional Court, Aram Vardevanyan expressed hope that the outcome of the proceeding will “lay a blueprint” for resolving future court disputes. Vardevanyan said he also expects the final ruling to set a historic precedent.

“Yes, we find that there are enough grounds for [declaring the election outcomes] invalid,” he said proposing an alternative in the form of either runoff elections or new procedures for distributing mandates at the National Assembly.

The Constitutional Court opened the hearings on Friday on several opposition parties’ demands for overturning the official outcome of the June 20 snap parliamentary elections. The separate appeals, submitted by four political forces (Armenia Alliance, Rebirth party, Armenian Fatherland Party and I Have Honor bloc), were joined into a single case to facilitate the proceeding.