It is not the work of one person, many people are involved in this filth

Manvel Yeghiazaryan, commander of the “Arabo” detachment, Manvel of Arabo, believes that Shushi could not have fallen as a result of the actions of one soldier.

“There are many guilty parties,” he says. “How could Shushi fall only because of Mikael Arzumanyan? The current authorities of Armenia try in vain to put everything on someone’s head. There are many people who need to be held accountable. Shushi was deliberately handed over to the enemy and I repeat it again – it is not the work of one person, many people are immersed in that filth. Now they are trying to put everything on someone’s head, but in vain,” he said.

When asked who are you referring to, noting that many people are immersed in the dirt, our interlocutor said: “I will not mention specific names, but I will say that many people are guilty. Those who did not announce conscription, those who did not strengthen the army, and those who divided the people are guilty. They sold Shush hand in hand. Sin is equal. Let no individual be blamed. Arzumanyan has become a scapegoat, that’s all,” Manvel of Arabo concluded.

Let’s remind that the former commander of the Armed Forces Mikael Arzumyan was arrested a few days ago. He is blamed for Shushi’s downfall.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/ba1e3561e1a491624766b63f8c6f28dd?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»