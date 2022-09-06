Is Ararat Mirzoyan playing or is Ararat Mirzoyan being played?

“The meeting in Brussels was unprecedented. Charles Michel, the mediator of the meeting between Pashinyan and Aliyev, did not use the word “Karabakh” in his message.

He spoke about the fact that the authorities of Armenia and Azerbaijan should prepare their people for long-term peace. Nikol did not say anything about that meeting in Yerevan. Nor did he formally complain to Charles Michel for the fact that the latter did not use the word “Karabakh” (recall that last time Nicole formally complained to Michel for the wording “ethnic Armenian population”).

Instead, Aliyev was eloquent. The President of Azerbaijan announced that the “Peace Treaty” with Armenia will be concluded based on the 5 principles presented by Baku. That said, 6 points presented by Yerevan were rejected, including the subject of the status of Artsakh. According to Aliyev, Artsakh will be part of Azerbaijan, and Nikol agreed to it. Nikol Pashinyan did not respond to Aliyev’s statements. This was done by Ararat Mirzoyan, who accused Baku of being destructive, because, according to him, it is not possible to reach an agreement without solving the Artsakh issue. After Brussels, Moscow is intensively communicating with Mirzoyan, which evaluated Brussels’ mediation very negatively. The opinion of experts regarding Mirzoyan’s statement was divided.

Those views are contradictory. Some believe that Mirzoyan is taking separate steps at the behest of Moscow and does not coordinate his steps with Nikol, that is, he is playing. The other part believes that Mirzoyan raises the issue of Artsakh at the behest of Pashinyan in order to show the domestic audience that he is allegedly fighting to protect the interests of Artsakh, and to report to Aliyev that he did not say this and should not worry about their Brussels agreements. . According to this version, Mirzoyan is being played by Nikol both to woo Moscow and to remain personally “pure” in front of Aliyev. In any case, let’s record that Nikol, for the sake of his own seat, is dragging Armenia into the greatest adventure and the greatest upheavals.”

Source: 7or.am