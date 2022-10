While Armenian Leader Nikol Pashinyan enjoys Ice Cream in Paris with Aliyev and Erdogan

Internationally known #Armenian entertainer Kev Orkian shared his message passionately!

❗️Sometimes we have to release to get stronger.

❗️I will continue till the world hears my words.

#21stcenturygenocide

#EnoughIsEnough

#AzeriWarCrimes

#TurkiyeGuiltyOfGenocide

If Nikol Pashinyan Had the same hatred toward Erdogan and Aliyev as he had for Kocharian and Sargsyan 2020 war would never happen

