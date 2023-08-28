By Wally Sarkeesian,

In my view, Armenia is currently facing significant challenges unlike any seen since 1915. The country is under the influence of a pro-Turkish government, and distressingly, over 100 Armenian prisoners of war remain stranded in Baku for a thousand days, largely forgotten. Equally concerning, an equivalent number of POWs are incarcerated in various Armenian prisons, ranging from the defense minister to ordinary soldiers. To compound this suffering, the count of political prisoners in Armenia grows daily. However, both Armenians within Armenia and the diaspora remain silent, likely due to apprehensions of reprisal.

Among the known political prisoners are individuals such as Mamikon Aslanyan, Suren Manukyan, Mikayel Arzumanyan, Grigory Khachaturov, Armen Ashotyan, and many others. The Armenian-Turkish authorities have constructed a formidable security apparatus around themselves, including a formidable police force that discourages any challenge to their rule. Armenia is treading in perilous waters, and it is imperative for every Armenian to break their silence and voice their concerns. This is not a time for complacency.

