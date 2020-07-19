Haig Kayserian, lay-down 10 facts the Baku-funded social profiles suggesting #Armenia is the aggressor in the recent border clashes with #Azerbaijan. #StopAliyev #ArmeniaStrong #ArtsakhStrong

Haig Kayserian, Executive Director, Armenian National Committee of Australia.

I am loving the Baku-funded social profiles suggesting Armenia is the aggressor in the recent border clashes with Azerbaijan. At the risk of offending them, I might offer 10 facts with this thread…#StopAliyev #ArmeniaStrong #ArtsakhStrong — Haig Kayserian (@HaigKayserian) July 18, 2020

1- Armenia has one of your tanks. I assume this was taken because it entered Armenian borders, unless Yerevan has invested in some magical magnetic armour.

2- While Armenia took one of your invading tanks as a souvenir, Azerbaijan took the roof off an Armenian village’s kindergarten with one of their attacks.

3- was greeted by “protestors”, demanding “Death To Armenia”, “End The Quarantine, Start The War”. This did not and would not happen in Armenia.

4- continues to refuse fully funded gunfire locator systems at border between Armenia/Artsakh and Azerbaijan. Armenia/Artsakh do not.

5- called OSCE Minsk Group-initiated peace talks, co-chaired by the U.S., Russia and France, “meaningless” days before the attack.

6- thinks Yerevan (born 2800 years ago) was once part of Azerbaijan (born 102 years ago), therefore claims ownership over Armenia.

7- threatened missile attacks on Armenia’s nuclear power station. There is a nuclear terrorist on one side, but Armenia is the aggressor?

8- succeeded his dad as president/dictator, meaning only an Aliyev has ruled over Azerbaijan since independence from Soviet Union. More a character reference than a border fact.

9- made his wife his vice-president literalising House of Cards. Another case of “more a character reference than a border fact”.

10 once called election results before anyone voted, and was proven corrupt by the Azerbaijani Laundromat investigation. OK, more of a character reference than a border fact.