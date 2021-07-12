Greek media questions Ambassador’s visit to Nagorno-Karabakh on Azerbaijani propaganda tour – “Diplomat have no shame”

Greek Ambassador to Baku Nikos Piperigos joined a propaganda tour for over 40 diplomats organised by the Azerbaijani regime to recently captured areas of historically-demographically Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh, The Greek City Times reported.

As the source said, Piperigos was joined by the chargé d’Affaires of Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Brazil, China, Afghanistan, Algeria, Palestine, Georgia, Croatia, Jordan, Israel, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Colombia, Korea, Qatar, Latvia, Hungary, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Poland, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Ukraine, Japan, Greece, Belgium, UAE, Chile, Estonia, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Libya, Romania, Slovakia, Sudan, and Venezuela, as well as representatives of the World Health Organization and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Azerbaijan.

It is recalled that only last year during the ceremony of handing over the Ambassador’s credentials, Azerbaijani dictator Ilham Aliyev said:

“I can tell you, and it is no secret, that Turkey is not only our friend and partner, but also a brotherly country for us. Without any hesitation whatsoever, we support Turkey and will support it under any circumstances. We support them [Turkey] in all issues, including the issue in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Yet, despite Ambassador Piperigos being told blatantly by the Azerbaijani dictator that his country will blindly support Turkey in their attempts to steal Greek maritime rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, he still joined the propaganda tour on the weekend.

The source reminded that the Turkish-sponsored invasion of Nagorno-Karabakh led to horrific war crimes such as beheadings, the use of white phosphorus and the deliberate targeting of churches – even double-tap attacks against journalists.

It is recalled that Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was the highest level foreign official to visit Armenia during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War after demands were made by the Greek public to express support for the embattled country.

However, the Greek public are now outraged that Ambassador Piperigos joined the propaganda tour organised by the Azerbaijani regime, especially since the U.S., Russian and French Ambassadors refused to join.

It then begs the question why Ambassador Piperigos joined a propaganda tour of the captured areas of Nagorno-Karabakh, especially when his American, Russian and French counterparts refused to do so.

Ambassador Piperigos has not responded to any requests for answers made by social media users, the spurce added.