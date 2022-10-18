Global Armenian Summit held in Yerevan, being boycotted by the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, Catholicos Karekin II.

At the present fateful moment of our modern history, the unity of the leadership of our nation, Armenia, Artsakh, and Diaspora, and the making of decisive decisions in order to save Armenia and Artsakh, is more than imperative and urgent…

Today, this should become the focus of our concern and work,” stated the Catholicos during a session of the Central Executive Council.

Organized by the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, the Global Armenian Summit will be held from October 28th to 31st in Yerevan.

The summit claims that it will serve as a dynamic forum for representatives of the Diaspora.

However, it smells more like a rotten attempt to once again distract the global Armenian community when the republics of Artsakh and Armenia face an existential threat due to the destructive path the treasonous government has carved for our nation.

The summit is also being boycotted by the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, Catholicos Karekin II.