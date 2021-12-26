Gagrule.net Name Garo Paylan the Armenian Man of the Year

@GaroPaylan He is an Armenian Hero fighting in the trenches not only for the Armenian cause but also all the minorities like the Kurds, Greek, Assyrians, and so on in Turkey

Garo Paylan was born in Istanbul, Turkey in 1972 to an Armenian family originally from Malatya. He graduated from Istanbul University‘s School of Business. He then became a director of various Armenian schools in Istanbul. Thereafter, he became a director for a project that promoted multilingual education

Garo Paylan first joined the Peace and Democracy Party (BDP) in 2011 and was one of its campaign supports. He then represented the interests of Armenians within the party and soon joined other activists starting the People’s Democratic Congress, becoming a member of its Central committee

Member of Parliament

On June 7, 2015, he was elected into the Grand National Assembly as a representative of Istanbul’s 3rd electoral district.[7] He became among the first Armenian members of the Assembly in decades alongside Selina Özuzun Doğan (CHP) and Markar Esayan (AKP). He was re-elected in the snap elections of November 2015.[8]Garo Paylan speaking at a conference dedicated to the Armenian genocide and Hrant Dink

He was re-elected to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey in the Parliamentary Elections on 24 June 2018. He is currently a member of the Turkish parliament’s Planning and Budget Committee.