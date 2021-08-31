Exchange of ‘positive signals’ with Turkey is a new trap for Armenia – Tigran Abrahamyan

Lawmaker from “I have Honour” faction Tigran Abrahamyan believes the recent statements about possible normalisation of Armenian-Turkish relations voiced from both sides are a new trap for Armenia.

“First, Turkey’s preconditions remain on the agenda, including the imposed issue of recognition of the Azerbaijani territorial integrity. Secondly, the the call for refusal from the policy of the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide is still there. At the same time, we should acknowledge that foreign political, military, economic and information policies of Turkey and Azerbaijan are harmonized in the region, and these states act according to preplanned roles,” Abrahamyan wrote on Facebook, adding Azerbaijan continues its policy of border provocations which is not only coordinated with Turkey but also enjoys its full support.

“Speaking about the possible normalisation of Armenian-Turkish relations in this situation and the incoming positive signals are absolutely illogic,” Abrahamyan concluded.