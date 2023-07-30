fbpx

Endless Crime by Ruthless Dictators: #Lukashenko and #Aliyev

Endless Crime by Dictators:

Lukashenko went a step further by extraditing Alexander Lapshin, an Israeli citizen, to Azerbaijan where he was subjected to torture under the orders of President Aliyev. It seemed like a death sentence for Lapshin, but fortunately, being an Israeli citizen offered some protection. Such actions demonstrate how dictators share similar oppressive tactics.

In May 2021, Lukashenko forced a Ryanair flight to land and abducted journalist Protasevich from @nexta_tv.

Similarly, in July 2023, Aliyev halted a Red Cross vehicle in Nagorno-Karabakh and kidnapped an elderly citizen (source: twitter.com/anigrig_j/status…). Dictators like Lukashenko and Aliyev continue to exhibit reckless and authoritarian behavior.

