fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Due to lack of leadership in Armenia COVID-19: Armenia reports 1835 new cases, 50 deaths in one day, toll death 6,582

by Leave a Comment

1835 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 316,839, the ministry of healthcare reports.

11,553 COVID-19 tests were conducted on November 4.

1987 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 276,865.

The death toll has risen to 6582 (50 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 32,069.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1323.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.