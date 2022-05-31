DAY 31: Resistance Movement supporters march to France Square in Yerevan

Supporters of the Resistance Movement marched to France Square in Yerevan.

They visited the buildings of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yerevan State University and the Armenian State University of Economics to find out the positions of ministers and rectors on the Karabakh issue.

But neither of them met with the opposition deputies. And about. the rector of Yerevan State University, according to the deputies, closed himself in his office and waited for the departure of the deputies.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan, vice-speaker of the Armenian parliament from the opposition, stated that they are already heading to France Square, where a rally will take place at 19:00.

Since the morning of May 31, supporters of the Resistance Movement have been marching through the streets of Yerevan. At the Foreign Ministry, they tried to meet with the ministers who work in this building. But the latter either were not in place, or avoided this meeting.

Recall that the opposition MPs said they want to find out the position of officials regarding the future status of Artsakh.