Day 30 Resistance Movement returns to 3rd building of Armenia government, clashes break out “Armenia without Turkish Ruler”

After the rally at the 3rd building of the government complex in Yerevan, supporters of the Resistance Movement marched towards Republic Street.

They bypassed the Cabinet of Ministers building and returned to the 3rd building of Yerevan’s government complex. Here, the situation became tense again, and clashes between protesters and police began.

A huge number of policemen are at the entrance of the building. A major scuffle broke out between them and the protesters. During the scuffle, the clothes of one of the protesters were torn and his leg was injured.

Law enforcers started apprehending protesters.