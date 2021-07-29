Criminal regime in Baku court sentences 13 more Armenian POWs to 6 years in prison under sham charges

A court in Baku has completed the sham trial of 13 more Armenian prisoners of war, the Azerbaijani media report.

The Armenian POWs have been sentenced to 6 years in prison for “sabotage operations”.

They are the followings: Yeghishe Astanyan, Karen Aramyan, Tigran Avagyan, Grigor Gevorgyan, Hovsep Manukyan, Gevorg Martirosyan, Robert Gevorgyan, Vagharshak Avetisyan, Volodya Hakobyan, Andranik Sukiasyan, Andranik Manukyan, Grigor Saghatelyan and Eduard Kirakosyan.

Azerbaijan continues violating the provisions of the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement on the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, in particular the point relating to the return of prisoners of war, hostages and other detained persons.