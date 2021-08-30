Breaking News: Last plane carrying Americans from Afghanistan departs as longest U.S. war concludes

The final flight capped a bloody and chaotic end to the conflict, as fighting and terror attacks amid the evacuation scramble left hundreds dead.

Around 1,200 people had been airlifted from Kabul in the previous 24 hours, a White House spokeswoman said early Monday morning.

But that leaves behind at least 100,000 people, by one estimate, and possibly many more who might be eligible for an expedited U.S. visa but now find themselves in an Afghanistan under the complete control of the Taliban.