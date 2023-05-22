fbpx

Breaking News: criminal Regime of Dictator Pashinyan officially recognizes the Artsakh Part of Azerbaijan. Video

Pashinyan hiding behind 100,000 police protection officially sold Artsakh to Azerbaijan without fear of Armenian retaliation.

Armenia is ready to recognize 86,600 square kilometers, including Artsakh. In a press conference held earlier today, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia stated that Armenia is ready to recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

At the same time, Pashinyan stated that the rights and security of Armenians in Artsakh must be discussed in a Stepanakert-Baku format. Pashinyan mentioned that all previous Armenian governments have recognized Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. In return, Azerbaijan has agreed to recognize 29,800 square meters of Armenian territory, which includes the currently occupied enclave of Artsvashen.

