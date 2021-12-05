Breaking News: Bob Dole, WWII hero, and former Republican presidential candidate, dies at 98, a great friend to the Armenian people

Dole survived life-threatening wounds in World War II to become a shepherd of the Republican Party.

By Elizabeth Chuck and Doha Madani

Bob Dole, the longtime lawmaker who overcame life-threatening injuries during World War II to become a shepherd of the Republican Party, died in his sleep Sunday at the age of 98.

Dole’s death was confirmed by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation in a statement Sunday.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep,” the foundation said. “At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years.”

In February, Dole revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and said he was starting treatment.

A former Senate majority leader and the 1996 Republican nominee for president, the native of Russell, Kansas, represented an earlier version of the GOP that had come through the Great Depression and did not shy away from a muscular use of government at home and abroad. He championed expanding the federal food stamp program, bringing awareness to disabilities, and sending U.S. troops to foreign conflicts.

Despite failing in his quest for the presidency, Dole had an impressive run in politics. He was the top-ranking Republican in the Senate for nearly 11 years (a record until Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., beat it); he was President Gerald Ford’s running mate in 1976; and in January 2018, he received a Congressional Gold Medal, making him only the eighth senator to be so honored.

“I want to thank all those who’ve said such kind words about me,” Dole said when he received the award, the highest civilian honor bestowed by Congress. Then he joked: “They’re probably not true, but they were nice.”

Dole came from humble beginnings. He was born Robert Joseph Dole on July 22, 1923, in Russell; his father sold dairy products and his mother was a traveling saleswoman, selling sewing machines and other products.