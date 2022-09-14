Breaking News: After Pashinyan’s speech, the citizens gather in front of the National Assembly. Pashinyan Second Capitulation video

It should be reminded that today in the National Assembly, Pashinyan stated that he was ready to sign a new document.

“I have taken responsibility on me to go to hard decisions for peace. But “heavy decisions” does not mean decisions that contradict the RA state interests. We must go to those decisions to guarantee security, lasting stability, and peace.

We cannot write under titles today

“We will sign a peace agreement, 6 months after which war breaks out.

We want to sign a piece of paper, which is full of a man who will be a full person, a traitor will say, and the people may decide to remove us from power. As a result, Armenia will receive 29,800 square meters. Domestic peace and security.

I say very clearly, that I will make that decision very clearly, I will sign that decision. And I don’t care what will happen to me after, I’m wondering what will happen after Armenia, “he said.

