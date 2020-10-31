Azeri use of phosphorus munitions create environmental disaster hazards, warns Armenian military

The Azerbaijani military’s use of banned phosphorous munitions against Artsakh not only intends to inflict damage on the Armenian forces but also aims to cause massive forest fires and create real environmental disaster hazards in the area, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said, releasing a video from the attack where the Azeri military used the phosphorus munitions which contain elements of chemical weapons.

“The hostile force used phosphorous munitions containing elements of chemical weapons in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone, which is a gross violation of International Humanitarian Law, norms, and principles of Customary Law, Geneva Conventions, as well as the provisions of the relevant UN conventions and documents.

Apart from the intent to inflict damage on the Armenian forces, the enemy also aims to cause massive forest fires and create real environmental disaster hazards in the area. Prohibition of the above-mentioned actions and the concomitant rights and values rest primarily in the realm of customary law, whereas the use of such weapons, which do not distinguish between military and civilian targets, while causing environmental disasters and possible human losses, constitute war crimes,” Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.