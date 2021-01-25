Azerbaijanis in Marneuli destroy over 30 trucks transporting cargo to Armenia

Last night after midnight, Azerbaijanis attacked a row of Armenian trucks in the primarily Azerbaijani-populated Marneuli and destroyed over 30 trucks transporting cargo, Yerevan Today reported.

This is already the second time the enemy is attacking Armenian trucks in the past month following the signing of the capitulation act.

There is still no information about the people affected by the incident and details about property, and one of the truckers who contacted Yerevan.Today at night said he and the other truckers are horrified and did everything possible to make sure they weren’t engaged in a fight caused by the enemy’s provocation.

“We were more than tense. Azerbaijanis are attacking and destroying our trucks in a foreign city, and we don’t even know if the Azerbaijanis are armed and why they’re provoking…Cargo transportation through Georgia is becoming very dangerous. Who will solve this issue? The economy is going to decline soon, but Armenian government officials led by Pashinyan are talking about communications with the enemy and want to transfer cargo to Russia through Azerbaijan. How? How is our security going to be guaranteed?”

One of the drivers promised to share the story about the incident as soon as he reaches Yerevan. Until then, he sent scenes of the incident taped on the drivers’ mobile phones.