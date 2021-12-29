fbpx

As Biden signs NDAA, Congressman Pallone vows accurate documenting of Azeri-Turkish war crimes in Artsakh

The National Defense Authorization Act that United States President Joe Biden signed recently includes important provisions aimed at holding Azerbaijan and Turkey accountable for the war crimes they committed in Artsakh, United States Congressman Frank Pallone said on Twitter.

“The NDAA that President Biden signed yesterday includes important provisions aimed at holding Azerbaijan & Turkey accountable for the war crimes they committed in Artsakh. I will push to ensure the required reports are accurate in documenting these crimes,” Pallone said.

