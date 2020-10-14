Artsakh President to all Armenians: I call for your participation not only materially but also physically

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan has delivered a video message to all Armenians. He stated as follows:

“I want to address you with another important call. The large-scale war unleashed on September 27 by Azerbaijan, Turkey, and international terrorism against Artsakh and the Armenian people continues. During this period, the [Artsakh] Defense Army continues to heroically resist and deliver strong counterattacks to the enemy, causing [it] enormous human losses and military equipment. During the battles, our compatriots who have arrived from Mother Armenia and the Diaspora show their best.

I would especially like to emphasize the participation of our comrades-in-arms who have made a great contribution to the defense of the homeland and have rich war experience, as well as our young conscript heroes.

We also see the active efforts of Russia and the international community to end hostilities, and I appreciate that mission.

You know that a meeting in a trilateral format took place recently in Moscow, on the initiative of the Russian Federation president, and an announcement was made in connection with at least a humanitarian ceasefire and to later resume negotiations. But the adversary took the opportunity from the very next day of that announcement to start stronger military operations almost along the entire front, especially in the southern direction [of Artsakh].

The adversary managed to penetrate somewhere, have advantages somewhere, and day by day move the front to deeper areas. We realize that we have only one way to force the adversary to a ceasefire: to impose a ceasefire. We are in favor of starting without preconditions the responsibility of the humanitarian mission we have assumed and continuing in the future the negotiations for a peaceful solution. Although it is already impossible in a peaceful way, it is not too late.

The adversary did not choose the way of resolving the Karabakh problem, but first of all to annihilate the Armenians of Artsakh, and in case of success—also Armenia. We see that ‘signature.’

We [Armenians] have had even more difficult times in 1992-1994 when military operations were taking place on the outskirts of Gandzasar, Askeran, Martuni, Hadrut. We managed to win because we believed in victory. Even today we believe that we will win.

We must consolidate, unite, and take part in military operations. I expect the active participation of my brothers, Karabakh people living in the diaspora, our brothers living in Armenia. Today is the crucial moment to keep the homeland or not, to refuse to live without honor instead of living with honor. We must continue to live with honor.

That is why I call for your participation not only materially, but also physically; we feel its need. We will win!”