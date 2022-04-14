Artsakh National Assembly demands from Armenian authorities to renounce “catastrophic position”

Artsakh: The National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic adopted a statement in which, in particular, it demanded from the authorities of the Republic of Armenia to renounce “their current catastrophic position.”

We present the announcement in full ․

“The current legal and political status of the Artsakh Republic has been formed by the expression of the people’s will through three referendums, under the influence of the Constitution adopted by them, through the national agreement established in the previous years among all sections of the Armenians.

The Armenians of Artsakh are well aware of the price of peace. The statehood of Artsakh, the right to live freely and independently in the historical homeland are absolute values, even the threat of war can not keep us from them.

With the Armenia-Azerbaijan “peace” agenda, any negotiation process for Artsakh to be annexed by Azerbaijan itself, as well as the signing of the resulting document, undermines not only the statehood of Artsakh, but also the inalienable right of Artsakh Armenians to live in their historic homeland.

We demand that the authorities of the Republic of Armenia abandon their current catastrophic position and be guided exclusively by these values. No government has the right to lower the bar of internationally recognized self-determination to a status unacceptable to Artsakh under the pretext of “peace.”

We are applying on behalf of the Armenians of Artsakh

To the Armenians all over the world, in this just struggle, to stand together resolutely with the brothers and sisters of Armenia and Artsakh.

To our colleagues of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, do not deviate from the 1992 decision of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Armenia. from the decision line of July 8.

It is very important for us not to allow the leadership of the Russian Federation during the peacekeeping mission to exploit anyone’s problems as a basis for questioning the further security of the people of Artsakh.

“The leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, regardless of other differences, should make efforts to maintain the only international mandate for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”