fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Artsakh: Heart Breaking “They were born and died together, side by side and with a smile.” Vahe and Edgar twin brothers immortalized for the sake of #Artsakh (video)

by Leave a Comment

Two weeks ago, in the early morning of October 1, 20-year-old Edgar և Vahe Arakelyan were killed in Jrakan (Jabrail) while repelling the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan. The twin brothers were students of the Arno Babajanyan Music College.

Edgar chose the duduk, and a year later Vahe followed his example and took the path of music by choosing the clarinet. In 2018, the boys dropped out of school to do their duty to the homeland.
There were three months left before the brothers’ demobilization, but fate had planned something different for them.
Details in the video.

Source: Tert.am

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.