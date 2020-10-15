Artsakh: Heart Breaking “They were born and died together, side by side and with a smile.” Vahe and Edgar twin brothers immortalized for the sake of #Artsakh (video)

Two weeks ago, in the early morning of October 1, 20-year-old Edgar և Vahe Arakelyan were killed in Jrakan (Jabrail) while repelling the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan. The twin brothers were students of the Arno Babajanyan Music College.

Edgar chose the duduk, and a year later Vahe followed his example and took the path of music by choosing the clarinet. In 2018, the boys dropped out of school to do their duty to the homeland.

There were three months left before the brothers’ demobilization, but fate had planned something different for them.

Details in the video.

