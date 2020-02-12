Armenia’s PicsArt among Apple’s most downloaded apps in U.S.

PicsArt, an Armenian photo and video editing app, was Apple’s second most downloaded free app in the United States on February 11. The app lagged behind TikTok, but took a lead over YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook, the Voice of America reported.

According to PicsArt co-founder and CEO Hovhannes Avoyan, the ratings often fluctuate, but the app remains among the 20 most downloaded apps worldwide

“According to analytics companies, PicsArt was the 14th most downloaded app of 2019 worldwide. The growth dynamics continue,” Avoyan said.

Started with just nine people ten years ago, PicsArt now employs 500 people in Yerevan, San Francisco, Beijing, Moscow, Tokyo and Los Angeles.

Having a total of 150 million monthly active users, the app constantly continues to develop and offer new features to its customers.