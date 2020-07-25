fbpx

Armenian soldier who died in Azerbaijani aggression is laid to rest

Armenian soldier Artur Muradyan is being laid to rest.

Muradyan has died as a result of the aggression of Azerbaijan.

Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan is taking part in the ceremony.

Private Artur Muradyan was seriously wounded in the defense sector of one of the military units deployed in the northeast direction, was taken to the central clinical hospital of the Ministry of Defense, and was in critical condition. Despite the efforts of the doctors, the life of Artur Muradyan could not be saved, he died on July 22.

