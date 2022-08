The resistance movement will hold a big rally on September 2nd. Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the coordinator of the opposition Resistance Movement, a deputy from the Armenia bloc, wrote on his Facebook page, also posting a video.

“Let’s rise up so as not to lose… On September 2, at 19:30, there will be a big rally in France Square,” Saghatelyan captioned the video.

The last rally of the Resistance Movement took place on July 29.