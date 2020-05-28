Armenian leaders visit Sardarapat Memorial on Republic Day

Together with Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan and Armenia’s top leadership, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Sardarapat Battle Memorial Complex in Yerevan on Republic Day celebrated on 28 May to pay tribute to the heroes fallen during the battle.

They laid wreaths at the memorial to the fallen heroes of the Battle of Sardarabad. Catholicos Karekin II next offered prayers.

The memorial is closed to the general public on the national holiday in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.