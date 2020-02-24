fbpx

Armenian FM offers condolences over devastating Van quake

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has extended condolences over the deadly earthquake in eastern Turkey’s Van Province.

“Deep condolences to families and relatives of victims of the devastating Van earthquake. Wishing speedy recovery to those injured,” the minister tweeted.

Nine people, including four children, were killed and 50 others were injured in Van after an earthquake struck near the border with Iran on Sunday, Ermenihaber reported.

The quake damaged around 700 buildings in the province, causing panic among the local residents. 

