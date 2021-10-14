Armenian delegation takes part in the first hearing on the case against Azerbaijan at ICJ

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold on October 14-15 its first hearings of the proceedings instituted against Azerbaijan for the racial discrimination of ethnic Armenians. Armenia contends that Azerbaijan has “subjected Armenians to racial discrimination” for decades as a “state-sponsored policy of Armenian hatred,” according to a statement issued by The Hague-based Court.

The Ambassador of Armenia to Netherlands Tigran Balayan has shared a photo on Twitter from the Court session hall during the first hearing of the case.

To remind, the case was submitted on September 17. Armenia has called on the tribunal to also take provisional measures “as a matter of extreme urgency” in order to “protect and preserve Armenia’s rights and the rights of Armenians from further harm, and to prevent the aggravation or extension of this dispute” until the court determines the merits of the allegations.