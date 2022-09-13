Armenian citizens hold a protest in front of the Armenian parliament asking all to join

A group of citizens holds a protest in front of the Armenian parliament building. The protesters blame the authorities for the situation and demand explanations.
Azerbaijan opened fire early hours on Tuesday near the Armenian borders.
The reports have been confirmed by the Armenian defense ministry spokesperson who said that the adversary also used UAVs. The Armenian side has casualties and wounded. The Armenian death toll has reached 49.
The defense ministry said it will regularly issue official reports on the situation developments.
Leave a Reply