Armenia: War Criminal Pashinyan Thugs tried to silence Journalist Angela Tovmasyan

It is not an exaggeration to say that the air of Hayeli Club has the most mass audience, and Angela Tovmasyan’s role as a “very literate journalist” is great in that.

Yesterday at midnight some people under the name of NSS employees tried to enter the apartment of Angela Tovmasyan, the chief editor of the “Hayeli” club. Today at 11:30 we will be live on the “Mirror” club with some politicians.

Naturally, some people do not like all this…So, yesterday, at around 11:00 pm, some people tried to enter Angela’s apartment, who introduced themselves as “NSS employees”.There is a reasonable suspicion that they have nothing to do with the NSS և acted with the motive of personal revenge…This is Nicole’s Armenia…

