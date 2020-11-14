Armenia PM meets with FM, military leadership

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs Davit Tonoyan and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, as well as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan, and Chief of the Operative General Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces-Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Karen Abrahamyan. Mane Gevorgyan, the PM’s spokesperson, informed this on Facebook.

During the meeting, the situation on the ground regarding Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and the future respective courses of action were discussed.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday night signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers will be deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.