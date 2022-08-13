Armenia: Naira Zohrabyan, “This is hell” People of Berdzor and Aghavno digging the graves of their loved ones

Right now, exhumations are being carried out in Berdzor and Aghavno cemeteries.

People dig the graves of their loved ones, remove the remains and move them to other settlements with the partial financial support of the Red Cross and Artsakh authorities. It turned out that there are unsolvable problems here as well. After the 44-day war, the residents of Berdzor living in Armenia are also trying to transfer the remains of their relatives to Armenia, but there are almost no areas allocated for graves. This is hell: to destroy the grave of the mother and son and to transport the remains in trucks so that tomorrow the Turk does not destroy your son’s grave and urinate on it. And from August 22, Berdzor and Aghavno will be cut off, in order to officially surrender to the Turks on August 25. On August 26, Aliyev has already prepared Mehriban’s birthday present.

Երեւի դժոխքը սա էՀենց հիմա Բերձորի եւ Աղավնոյի գերեզմանոցներում արտաշիրիմումներ են արվում։ Մարդիկ փորում են իրենց հսրազատների գերեզմանները, հանում աճյուններն ու Կարմիր Խաչի եւ Արցախի իշխանության մասնակի ֆինանսական աջակցությամբ տեղափոխում այլ բնակավայրեր։ Պարզվեց, էստեղ էլ անլուծելի խնդիրներ կան. 44-օրյա պատերազմից հետո Հայաստանում բնակվող բերձորցիները եւս փորձում են իրենց հարազատների աճյունները տեղափոխել Հայաստան, սակայն գերեզմանների համար հատկացվող տարածքներ գրեթե չկան։ Սա դժոխք է՝ քանդել մոր, որդու գերեզմանն ու աճյունները բեռնատարներով տեղափոխել, որ վաղը թուրքը չքանդի որդուդ գերեզմանն ու վրան չմիզի։Իսկ օգոստոսի 22-ից Բերձորն ու Աղավնոն հոսանքազրկվելու են՝ օգոստոսի 25-ին թուրքին պաշտոնապես հանձնվելու համար։Օգոստոսի 26-ին Ալիեւը Մեհրիբանի ծննդյան նվերն արդեն պատրաստել է։