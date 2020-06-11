Armenia health ministry appeals via MFA to foreign specialists for assistance

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia has petitioned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) so that the latter discuss with the country’s embassies abroad the possibility of providing additional assistance to Armenia in the fight against COVID-19. This information was confirmed by Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the minister of health, in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

When asked, what kind of assistance this is about, in particular, the spokesperson responded: “We have petitioned with various directions of assistance, including within the framework of the coronavirus pandemic.”

And when asked what kind of assistance, specifically, Armenia needs from abroad in its fight against the coronavirus, Nikoghosyan said that she would answer that question in writing.

To note, according to Yerevan.Today, the Ministry of Health has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to urgently discuss with its ambassadors abroad the options of inviting foreign physicians, including the following specialists: Reanimatology specialists, epidemiologists, infectious disease specialists, and PCR testers.