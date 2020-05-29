Armenia ex-justice minister: ECHR’s opinion on Kocharyan sets clear and simple legal criteria

Given the fact that jurisprudence has recently become a favorite hobby of Facebook’s users and agitators from the government pervert its content as much as they can, it is necessary to note the importance of the ECHR opinion, Armenia ex-justice minister Arpine Hovhannisyan wrote on her Facebook.

“It sets clear and simple legal criteria and their CONTENT that should be guided by the Constitutional Court. This means that the authorities will not be able to distort the classic international principles of retroactive force and legal certainty,” she said.

According to her, the formulation on the retroactivity has practical significance.