Armenia celebrates 28th anniversary of national army

January 28 marks a special day in Armenia, as the country is celebrating the 28th anniversary of the Armenian Armed Forces today.

January 28 was officially declared the Army Day based on a decree by the Supreme Council to create the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia in 1992, several months after the country declared its independence from the Soviet Union.

The army’s first head was the deputy chief of staff of the Soviet Ground Troops, Norat Ter-Grigoryants.

Army Day has been an official holiday in Armenia since 2001 when second President Robert Kocharyan signed on January 6, 2001, the law “On Holidays and Memorable Days of the Republic of Armenia”.