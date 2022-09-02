Araik Harutyunyan did not say anything on Artsakh Independence Day

Today, on September 2, in Stepanakert, the day of the declaration or independence of the Republic of Artsakh is celebrated. On that occasion, the former and current presidents of Artsakh, Bako Sahakyan and Arayik Harutyunyan, together with other officials, laid flowers at the Stepanakert memorial complex.

Then they toured the fraternal cemetery.

We tried to ask Araik Harutyunyan several questions regarding the day, but the Artsakh president did not want to communicate with journalists.

