APPEAL: recent dire events facing the Lebanese Armenian community, brought on by unfolding socio-economic crisis.

It is with a sense of deep pain and tremendous concern that we follow the recent dire events facing the Lebanese Armenian community, brought on by unfolding socio-economic crisis.

As a result of the genocidal efforts by the Turkish Government, many of our brethren found refuge in Lebanon. Within a short time, through their hard work and determination, the newly established Armenian community was successful in creating a thriving realm of Armenian neighborhoods, schools, churches, and community centers, creating a haven for Armenians, nurturing and educating new generations to uphold Armenian national interests and Christian values.

In the following decades, the Lebanese Armenian community always stood tall and extended a helping hand to their compatriots in the homeland and diaspora, whenever and wherever a need arose.

Now, an unprecedented and grave humanitarian crisis looms over Lebanon. Amidst an unprecedented socio-economic situation, along with the average Lebanese, Armenians are in a state of dire need. Tragically, children are deprived of milk, while adults cannot even provide bread to their families. There are shortages of prescription medication, and a lack of fuel and electricity. Day by day, the deteriorating circumstances are causing even those who work to be unable to secure basic necessities of life. The conditions to allow for work are lacking. The Lebanese-Armenian community is in difficult straits.

As a result of the aforementioned crisis, we call on all our people of Armenia and Diaspora, all organizations, and all foundations to financially and benevolently come to the aid of our brothers and sisters in Lebanon, with the aim of easing their plight.

We urge everyone to make donations to existing fundraising efforts organized by well-established and reliable Armenian entities. Now is the time for all of us to stand together, in solidarity and come to the aid of the Lebanese-Armenian community.

Pan Armenian Council of Western United States