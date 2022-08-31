And who brought Nicole?

As soon as we speak two words about the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, the question arises:

who brought him? How is it important in Armenia who brought Nikol Pashinyan? It is a very correct question, by the way, and don’t say that Araik Harutyunyan became the president of the Republic of Armenia without support. won the elections of local bodies and became so… I have seen his presidential election campaign, I am well familiar with his statements that he will further expand the borders of the Republic of Artsakh, etc., etc. On the other hand, we cannot say that Aliyev and Erdogan or Putin brought him, the American co-chairman of the Central Committee, or he was brought by Lavrov’s plan, according to the Persians…

Does the Honorable President of Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan not know how Arayik Harutyunyan was elected? Dear Bako Sahakovich, do you have anything to say about how Arayik became the president of Artsakh? If you don’t know, then who knows, wasn’t he your prime minister? At the House of Culture of Shushi, dear Bako Sahakovich, you were sitting next to Nikol and listening to Araik Harutyunyan’s speech and the text of the oath. He ended his speech with the heart-wrenching exclamation “Artsakh is Armenia and that’s the end of it”, which Nikol had let out in the Stepanakert square just a few weeks ago.

Did you believe in your and the people of Artsakh’s choice at that moment? Sorry, of course, for asking you such questions, but I am sure that you know what we are talking about, what we have lost, and how important it is to know everything in this case, so that we do not lose what we have tomorrow. Of course, you can say that you were deceived: new Armenia, new realities, in Artsakh it was not possible to preserve the “old order”, stay in the past… Dear Bako Sahakovich, dear Bako, they could have deceived me like that, but not you. I simply refuse to believe that hypothesis.

In order to find out who made Arayik Harutyunyan the President of the Republic of Armenia, it is not necessary to start the investigation from Artsakh and focus on Bako Sahakyan. Were there no presidents in Armenia who wanted Arayik to “win” in the elections?

For example, Levon Ter-Petrosyan and Serzh Sargsyan. I don’t know about Robert Kocharian’s attitude, how can I hide my guilt? His office may have expressed it somewhere, in some way, but on the other hand, the lack of activity of Robert Kocharyan’s office in this matter was quite understandable: persecutions, prison, persecutions… Nevertheless, I ask my question to the three presidents of RA, because the 4th one escaped. is, the 5th is also an account of nothing. Mr. Presidents, who brought Nikol to power in Armenia, who in turn, according to popular logic, brought Araik Harutyunyan to power in Artsakh? I cannot address this issue to Putin, Merkel, Macron, Trump, Erdogan, Aliyev… I know you as the leaders of Armenia’s independence period. Should this question eventually have an answer or not? Otherwise people think

And here I humbly ask you to come to France Square on September 2 and clarify this issue. Stand side by side for once, look into the people’s eyes together, look and say what was the result and consequence of this nightmare, in which we all found ourselves. Come and say that you didn’t bring this strange phenomenon, that it is the result of a misunderstanding, that 2021 is also a misunderstanding. The results of the June 20 elections… Otherwise, Armenia should be declared a madhouse, in the open air, where the madmen elect a capitulator, a country leader, a traitor, a swindler, a nation-destroying scourge, a foul-mouthed cannibal, a servant of the enemy as prime minister.

Come to the public and finally formulate a united agenda to remove this disgrace from power, if, of course, you don’t want him to embarrass you tomorrow, the next day. And he is exactly that type of person. He can’t leave alone. He will take everyone with him, both the one who brought him, the one who kept him, and his entire team… He ate two pieces of cake: he will call names, slander, stab everyone in order to water down the accusations against him and avoid the death penalty. To tell the truth, I wouldn’t want to hear from his lying lips who are the nominal culprits of all this.

Edik Andreasyan

